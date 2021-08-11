Biden administration looking for way to 'intervene' if DeSantis cuts educators pay over mask mandates

A Leon County judge will hear a lawsuit Friday challenging the executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis preventing school districts from requiring masks.

A dozen parents from across the state including in Orange County filed the suit. They say the order violates parts of the Florida constitution.

The governor says the mask decision should be made by parents. Meantime, DeSantis is doubling down on his stance against mask requirements.

"We're gonna do whatever we can to vindicate the rights of parents. These should not be decried by the government. They should be something the parent ultimately is making the decision on."

The governor again threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents in school districts that require them. But those districts may get some backup.

The Biden administration is considering using federal funds to cover those salaries if Governor DeSantis takes action.

"My concerns are deep and – I'm very concerned. And we all know why,' Biden said during a press conference.

Biden said he doesn't believe he has the power to intervene in Florida's mask fight.

'We are checking that. But federal workforce, I can,' he said.

"We are continuing to look for ways … for the U.S. government to support districts and schools as they try to follow the science (and) do the right thing and save lives," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The funds would come from the Cares act.

