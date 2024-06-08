Bicyclist struck by car in Casselberry early Saturday morning, firefighters say

A bicyclist and driver are in the hospital after the two were involved in a collision in Casselberry early Saturday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The bicyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to firefighters. The driver of the car was also transported, firefighters said.

All northbound lanes of SR-436 at Howell Branch Road are currently closed as this incident is being investigated, SCFD said. All traffic is being diverted to eastbound Howell Branch Road, according to the fire department.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



