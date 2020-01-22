Bicyclist rushed to hospital after being hit by school bus in Orlando, FHP says

article

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a school bus in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The crash happened at Central Florida Parkway and Crystal Glen Blvd. just after 7:00 a.m.

According to FHP, no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No word on the condition of the bicyclist.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

