Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. 17-92 in Seminole County

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 17-92 in Seminole County, troopers said. The vehicle, believed to be a white BMW SUV, fled the scene after striking the rider. FHP located the vehicle and is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crimeline



A bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 south of Spartan Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the cyclist was riding north in a marked bicycle lane between the outside travel lane and a right-turn lane when a vehicle entered the northbound lanes from State Road 414, moved into the outside lane and hit the rider. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled north on U.S. 17-92 after the collision.

Investigators have located the vehicle, identified as a 2016 BMW X6, which has been taken into evidence. Troopers said they are still gathering evidence to confirm who was driving at the time of the collision.

What we don't know:

The case remains an active criminal investigation, and charges are pending.