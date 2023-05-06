Bicyclist hit by car, killed following Lake County crash: FHP

article

A bicyclist was killed in Lake County after being hit by a pickup truck on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 10:24 p.m. a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 46 East of Deal Drive. The bicyclist was also traveling westbound along the state road on the shoulder.

The bicyclist began traveling in a southwesterly direction and entered the westbound lane in the direct path of the truck.

The right side of the truck struck the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.