Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, FHP says

article

A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Orlando on Monday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash happened at John Young Pkwy. and Oak Ridge Rd. shortly before 4 a.m.

They explained that an SUV was traveling northbound on John Young Pkwy. when a 44-year-old male bicyclist attempted to cross the road.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The front of the SUV is said to have struck the man, who was later pronounced deceased at Orlando Health.

FOX 35 issued a SKYFOX Traffic Alert after the crash shut down northbound John Young Pkwy. in that area.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.