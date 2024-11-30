Bicyclist dead after crash in Brevard County

A Brevard County crash late Friday night left a 20-year-old Satellite Beach man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m on Highway 1 just south of the Columbia Boulevard overpass.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry, driven by a 21-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Highway 1 when the vehicle struck a bicyclist who was traveling in the same direction. The driver of the Camry was taken to Parrish Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the car states that he did not see the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP did confirm that the bicycle did not have any lighting devices nor was the rider wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.