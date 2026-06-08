Better Than Sex dessert spot, cocktail bar closing Orlando location after 10 years

The Brief Better Than Sex, the wildly popular dessert shop, is closing its Orlando location after 10 years. The last day for the Orlando location will be June 14. "We appreciate the immense love and support that we've received over the last decade and we'd like to thank you, our guests, for making it all possible." Its other locations in Key West, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia will remain open.



Better Than Sex, a widely popular dessert restaurant known for its decadent desserts and cocktails, is closing its Orlando spot after 10 years. The restaurant's last day will be June 14.

The restaurant is located at 1905 N. Orange Avenue in Orlando.

What they're saying:

The dessert spot announced the news on June 4 in a post on its Facebook page.

"After 10 memorable years, Better Than Sex Orlando has made the incredibly difficult decision to close our doors on June 14. We appreciate the immense love and support that we've received over the last decade and we'd like to thank you, our guests, for making it all possible."

"We welcome you to stop by…to commemorate 10 years of sexy, sophisticated memories and the legacy it will leave. We thank you or all of your support through this amazing journey."

What's next:

Better Than Sex's locations in Key West, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia remain open, the post said.