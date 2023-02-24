Man arrested after firing shots inside Bethune Cookman University building: Police

article

A 24-year-old was arrested for allegedly firing shots inside a building at Bethune Cookman University on Friday, police said.

At 12:42 p.m., Bethune Cookman University Security Officers were advised of a shot fired inside a building on campus. Security attempted to make contact with the man at 12:47 p.m.

The man who was later identified as Jordan Carty, refused to allow security access to the room and attempted to leave while concealing the gun inside his clothing.

Carty then fell down the stairs and security was able to take his gun and detain him.

When Daytona Beach Police arrived at the scene at 1:03 p.m., they discovered an additional gun on Carty.

The school sent out a series of emails to students during the incident.

Further investigation found that there were multiple gunshots to one of the walls inside Carty's room that "appear to have occurred over a long period of time."

Carty is in custody and is being charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus.