Bethune-Cookman University cancels classes, on lockdown over 'potential threat'

Bethune-Cookman University has canceled classes on Thursday and put the entire campus on lockdown due to a "potential threat to campus safety." Daytona Beach Police said it is investigating a "reported threat."

"All classes have been canceled; students should return to their dorm rooms and shelter in place. All faculty and staff should head home and those not on campus should plan to work remotely," the University wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

"Safety is our first priority, and we will continue to provide updates."

The Daytona Beach Police Department said it was investigating a "reported threat directed at Bethune-Cookman University."

"We ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available."

Several U.S. HBCUs received reported threats Thursday

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities – HBCUs – went on lockdown on Thursday after receiving threats, according to the individual schools.

Those colleges are:

Alabama State University

Virginia State University

Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge

Hampton University

Clark Atlanta University

FOX 35 has reached out to the FBI to see if the threats are considered to be connected.