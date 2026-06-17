Where dads get in free: The best Central Florida Father's Day deals

You do not have to spend a fortune to show Dad he is number one! This year, Central Florida businesses are rolling out major free complimentary tickets, discounts, and foodie perks just for dads.

Here are the absolute best Father’s Day deals to lock in by Sunday, June 21.

Free tickets to parks, zoos and museums

The Showcase of Citrus: World's LARGEST Monster Truck Safari

If Dad is adventurous—or dangerously curious — take him on a free hour-long 4x4 monster truck adventure tour this Father’s Day, where he will get to toss fresh oranges and explore Florida’s wildlife up close. The Showcase Citrus is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is nothing like the Animal Kingdom Safari!

The catch: Reservations and early arrival are encouraged, as spots fill quickly during the holiday.

More Info: Click Here

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Dads can enjoy free admission into the garden on their special, Sunday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come explore Orlando’s botanical oasis and giant oaks. Outside food is welcome in the garden, so pack dad’s favorite snacks and go in for a picnic.

The catch: No promo or advance tickets needed for Dad—just show up!

More Info: Click Here

Brevard and Central Florida Zoo

All dads get into the Zoo for free on their special day when they are accompanied by a paying child of any age from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The catch: Advance tickets needed for Dad!

More Info: Click Here

Art & History Museums of Maitland (Maitland Art Center, Maitland History Museum, and Telephone Museum)

Dads get free admission to all three historic landmarks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their special day. Take dad through a time machine to enjoy Mayan-inspired architecture, artifacts from Maitland’s pioneer days, and a trip down memory lane featuring a collection of vintage phones and switchboards.

The catch: No promo or advance tickets needed for Dad-just show up!

More Info: Click Here

Free bowling and go-karting

Dezerland Action Park Father’s Day Car Show

On Father's Day, dads can enjoy "Dad Bods & Hot Rods Car Show" for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On June 21, the show will feature classic cruisers, muscle cars, custom builds and live entertainment.

The catch: Reservations are encouraged as spots fill quickly during the holiday.

More Info: Click Here

Fun Spot America

Dads receive free all-day access passes to all rides—including go-karts, roller coasters — as well as the Gator Spot on Father’s Day weekend.

The catch: Tickets need to be bought at the gate and cannot be combined with online offers or coupons.

More Info: Click Here

Aloma Bowl, Boardwalk Bow, and Airport Lane s

Dad’s bowl is FREE! This includes 2 free games and a shoe rental when accompanied by a paying child. Each venue will also feature Father's Day food and drink specials on Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Note: Boardwalk Bowl is open until 12 a.m.)

The catch: Free for Dads with the purchase of a child's game/rental. Standard open bowling rates apply for the rest of the family.

More Info: Click Here

Retail Markdowns for Dads who like to shop

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Enjoy up to 40% off golf equipment, select apparel and running shoes from top brands. This promotion runs from now through Father’s Day weekend.

The catch: Flash sales and clearance go by quickly, so plan ahead of time to guarantee your Father’s Day surprise!

More Info: Father's Day Deals

Home Depot

Save up to 35% off select appliances, $150 off select outdoor power equipment such as mowers and blowers with ongoing special promotions leading up to Father’s Day.

The catch: Look into the direct tool and appliance discounts list on the website to get the best value!

More Info: Father's Day Deals

Free drinks and dining promotions

Kavas Tacos + Tequila

Dad can enjoy a FREE Mexican Old Fashioned cocktail with the purchase of any brunch or dinner entry. The celebration will also feature live mariachi music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and hourly Fire Shows during dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The catch: Reservations are highly recommended—book ahead!

More Info: Click Here

Applebee’s has $5 festive drinks for Dad and anyone who wants to celebrate him — and do not forget their ID. Featuring staple cocktails such as the star-spangled sips, blue sunrise, and the tipsy rocket pop, the cocktails will be served every day during regular hours leading up to Father’s Day.

The catch: Make sure Dad brings his ID.

More Info: Click Here





