Best and worst times to travel for 4th of July holiday weekend, per AAA

If you're traveling for the 4th of July, you're not alone. That's why the American Automobile Association (AAA) is providing what they are calling the best and worst times to travel over the holiday weekend.

An estimated 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more, and despite high gas prices, majority (2.3 million) are choosing to take a road trip for the Independence Day holiday, the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to AAA.

BEST TIMES TO TRAVEL FOR 4TH OF JULY

Thursday, June 30: Before 7 a.m / After 8 p.m.

Friday, July 1: Before 10 a.m. / After 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 2: Before 12 p.m. / After 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: Low congestion expected all day

Monday, July 4: Low congestion expected all day

WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL FOR 4TH OF JULY

Thursday, June 30: 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Friday, July 1: 12 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 2: 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: Low congestion expected all day

Monday, July 4: Low congestion expected all day

Although air travel is forecast to be 2% stronger than last year, domestic traveler volumes are expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels. Experts said it is likely due to ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays with airlines.

The AAA's booking data revealed that big cities and international classics are top destinations this Independence Day.

One of the top U.S. destinations this year for the holiday is of course, Orlando, Florida.