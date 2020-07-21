Ben & Jerry's share its at-home edible cookie dough recipe

For you cookie dough lovers, Ben & Jerry's has released a its cookie dough recipe for us to make and eat at home.

They recently shared their regular chocolate chip flavor, which requires just seven ingredients. It is different than what we normally make at home.

The key, they say, is to heat the flour to make it safe to eat. Also, there is no egg involved.

(Ben & Jerry's)

Here's the recipe, or you can view it here on Ben & Jerry's website, which includes additional information.

INGREDIENTS

8 tbsp. unsalted butter (1 stick), room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup flour

½ cup chocolate chips

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Total Yield: About 2 cups

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Gather all your ingredients

2) First, heat treat the flour to ensure it is safe to eat. Do not skip this step, untreated flour can contain contaminants and is not safe to eat. Place the flour in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure that the flour reaches 165°F throughout.

3) In a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

4) Add the vanilla, cream, and salt. Mix to combine. Then add the heat treated flour and mix to incorporate.

5) Fold in the chocolate chips.

6) Serve and enjoy! Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

