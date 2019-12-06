Behind the scenes of the new Seminole County Sheriff’s office training facility
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A new indoor training facility for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is now operational to make sure its deputies are ready for anything.
Split-second decisions are sometimes all they get.
It could be a traffic stop to an active shooter situation.
Law enforcement officers must be trained to act and react with the right amount of force.
When it comes to non-lethal force, officers must decide when to use a taser.
In one demonstration, the suspect wasn’t armed but ready for combat.
Off the mat, officers can pull in vehicles to practice traffic stops.
It’s a dialogue that can escalate if a driver doesn’t listen to commands and pulls out a weapon.
The officer must shield themselves and take aim.
In an active shooter demonstration, a responding officer heard gunfire.
The officer then moves through a structure to look around walls for the gunman.
It’s all about training for the unknown and being ready for the worst.
Officials said having a facility like this takes it a step above simulators and increases their preparedness for when deputies have to respond under pressure in real life.
It’s a daily test that they encounter while keeping the community safe.