Beautiful, warm day ahead before next cold front arrives in Central Florida

What a beautiful run of weather heading into the weekend here in Central Florida.

This Friday will offer up a delectable buffet of 70s all across the viewing area and skies will feature plenty of sunshine.

The warmest temps will be inland with cooler readings along the coastal areas as ocean breezes sculpt temperatures there. Skies are dry all day on this Friday, but that trend ends late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A cold front located in the Upper Midwest this morning will quickly move southbound during the day on Saturday. In advance of the front, winds will rotate to a warmer direction, allowing temps to rise into the mid-upper 70s on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday night, the front approaches, increasing clouds and shower chances late night and into Sunday morning. Rain chances dry up during the late morning-early afternoon Sunday.

A secondary front will plow through, sending a chilly surge of air down the gut of the Florida Peninsula Sunday night. This will set the stage for a chilly Valentine's Day forecast for the area, sunshine dominates!

On the other end of the temperature spectrum, things are looking up … and we mean way up in terms of our local high temps by late next week. High pressure will begin influencing the wind direction, attracting a rather unseasonably warm & humid air mass.

Forecast models have been hinting at a solid run through the 80s by Thursday-Saturday of next week. All eyes will be on the forecast and how it relates to the Daytona 500 over at the International Speedway next weekend.

Speaking of next Saturday, forecast models are hinting at a strong cold front approaching the area during that time. The question remains: how strong could storms get along that front as it approaches the region? Considering the potential rise in very warm temps and increasing energy out ahead of the front, the rising risk of possible storms will need to be watched.

Still too far out to determine actual severe weather risks but the set-up in play longer-term looks quite interesting!

