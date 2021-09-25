Beach safety: 10-year-old Florida boy dies after getting caught in rip current

article

Volusia County Beach Safety said Saturday that a 10-year-old boy died after getting caught in a rip current.

Beach safety officials said the 10-year-old was from Keystone Heights, Florida.

Officials said the boy was swimming with two other people in the area of the Glenview Walkover when lifeguards spotted the trio in a rip current about 100 yards from the shore.

Lifeguards were able to bring all three people back to the shore, where officials said they performed lifesaving measures on the 10-year-old.

However, the boy was taken to Halifax Hospital where they said the boy was pronounced dead.

Officials said the two other swimmers with the 10-year-old did not require medical attention.