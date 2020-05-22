Beach Patrol warns of rip currents, social distancing rules during Memorial Day weekend

People around the country are getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some plans have fallen through altogether.

Anyone planning on hitting the sand this weekend should expect some new rules.

Volusia County Beach Patrol is warning about the potential for rip currents. They had to rescue 84 people from the waves on Thursday.

This will be the first Memorial Day during the pandemic, so Volusia County is hoping everyone follows the rules.

The county has reopened all 23 of its beach parking ramps. Beach Patrol is reminding people that they need to park at designated spots to allow for social distancing. They're also asking people not to gather in groups of more than six people, and for those groups to stay at least 10-feet apart.

"So we opened all the beach access ramps that would typically be open this time of year," said Capt. Tamra Malphurs. "Typically Memorial Day weekend is our opening day so it’s all hands on deck."

Because of the potential for crowds, officials are asking people to use some of the less popular access ramps for parking on the sand. They also want to remind visitors to always swim in front of a lifeguard.

