Beach cleanup to begin after 4th of July festivities in Volusia County

Volusia County is calling for volunteers to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities.

The county is coordinating clean-ups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following three sites:

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

Every year, officials say the beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of fireworks, food, plates, and other litter.