Beach cleanup to begin after 4th of July festivities in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County is calling for volunteers to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities.
The county is coordinating clean-ups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following three sites:
- Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
- Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.
Every year, officials say the beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of fireworks, food, plates, and other litter.