Beach cleanup to begin after 4th of July festivities in Volusia County

Published 
Updated 6:19AM
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County is calling for volunteers to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities.

The county is coordinating clean-ups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following three sites: 

  • Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
  • Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
  • Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

Every year, officials say the beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of fireworks, food, plates, and other litter.