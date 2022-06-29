Beach cleanup planned after the 4th of July in Volusia County

article

The Fourth of July festivities are very popular for Florida beaches, but the clean-up after the events, not so much.

Volusia County is setting up a July 5th beach cleanup and is in search of volunteers to help collect the massive accumulation of fireworks, plastics, and other litter.

Locations where the beach cleanups will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

The team is open to volunteers with efforts to keep Florida beaches clean and safe for sea turtles, birds, and other wildlife.