Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $25 per hour

article

Bank of America’s minimum wage will be up to $25 an hour, the bank announced Tuesday, by 2025.

It also said that it would require all its vendors in the U.S. to pay $15 an hour or more to employees who work with the bank. According to the announcement , almost all its vendor firms and employees are paid at that rate, or higher, because of the bank's policy.

The bank had already raised its own minimum wage to $20 an hour in the U.S. last March. That was one year ahead of schedule -- the bank had originally planned to raise its minimum wage to $20 in 2021.

MORE NEWS: Kentucky bar owner requiring patrons to show vaccine card before ditching masks

Four years ago, Bank of America raised its minimum hourly wage to $15 an hour, then to $17 an hour in 2019.

According to the announcement, the bank has increased its minimum hourly wage by 121% since 2010.

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Florida diver comes face-to-face with massive bull shark

"A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients," Sheri Bronstein, Bank of America’s chief human resources officer said in a statement. "That includes providing strong pay and competitive benefits to help them and their families so that we continue to attract and retain the best talent."

Advertisement

Get updates at FOXBusiness.com