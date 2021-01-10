Bald eagle rescued after fishing line, hook injures its beak and wing

article

A bald eagle was rescued after it got caught in fishing hook, injuring its wing and beak, preventing it from both flying and eating, a Florida fire rescue organization said.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said that two kids knocked on the door of Fire Rescue Station 21 on Thursday afternoon holding an injured bald eagle.

They said that the eagle was tired, its beak and wing were wrapped in fishing line, and it was underweight. The line was preventing the bird from eating and flying.

They said that a volunteer from Owl's Nest Sanctuary hopped in her car and came to assist the fire rescue station with the bird. It appeared to have been in the line for about two days, underweight, and dehydrated. It was loaded into a crowd and transported to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for treatment.

A hook was reportedly removed from the Eagle and once it is deemed stable, it will be transported to Busch Gardens for further treatment.

