'Baby Yoda' dog up for adoption at Tampa shelter

article

A shelter dog that adorably resembles the viral 'The Mandalorian' character is looking for a forever home.

Baby Yoda is currently residing at the Humane Society of Tampa. The 8-year-old Chihuahua mix "is strong with the force," the shelter says.

"Look how handsome I am," Baby Yoda's profile reads. "I know some people want a puppy but why get a puppy when you can have a mature lad like myself. You know with age comes beauty and knowledge."

RELATED: Rescue cat looks like 'Baby Yoda,' warms the internet's hearts with adorableness

The shelter says Baby Yoda is a very sweet and calm dog that enjoys walks and cuddling up on his owner's lap.

"You'll have the best dog in the galaxy if you adopt him."

You can check out his profile and apply to adopt him HERE.

Advertisement

Dog - Chihuahua/Mix

Sex : Male

Age : 8Y / 2W

Weight : 6.03 lbs

Location: Doggy Dorm, Doggy Dorm

Hi there people! I was brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to find my very own forever home! Look how handsome I am. I know some people want a puppy but why get a puppy when you can have a mature lad like myself. You know with age comes beauty and knowledge. Come visit me today!