Award-winning show dogs stolen at a Conyers gas station, found in South Fulton on active search warrants

The prize-winning show dog of a family visiting from Florida to compete in a Conyers dog show was found Thursday after thieves took the dog when the family stopped for gas in December.

The bold act was all caught on surveillance cameras at the Exxon gas station in the 2200 block of Salem Road. Christine Brown, 11, had just finished showing her French bulldog "Hero," when the family stopped at the gas station to get snacks and head back to Florida.

"I don’t know what I'm going to do without Hero," said Brown.

Just seconds after her father walked away from the car at the gas station, thieves rolled in and swiped the red Dodge Charger along with Hero and the family's other show dog, Crayola, inside.

"It was so fast," said the girl's father Julian Roldan. "It just happened so fast, you wouldn’t think it would happen, but it happened."

South Fulton Police told FOX 5, the show dog was recovered on active search warrants. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is working to track down the crooks who showed up in a white SUV to steal the car. Christine's father believed someone tried to sell the dogs online.

"Somebody called and told us somebody tried to sell Hero already," said Roldan.

Someone under the name "Lena" claimed to have hero--she said she'd sell the dog back to the family, who sent her a $150 deposit via Cash App, but Lena never showed up to the meeting spot.

In this frantic search, the young girl has a message for the people behind the crime--begging them to see that this dog is no ordinary pet.

"Please bring him home because he's my best friend," said Brown. "I don't know what I'm gonna do without him. Please help bring him home."

Prior to the recovery, the family was offering a $5,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

If you have any information on the suspects, please email priefitlife@gmail.com.