Florida automotive employee killed when tire explodes: deputies

A Florida automotive employee died after a large tire he was filling with air blew off the rim and struck him in the head, deputies said.

The incident occurred on Monday at A Expert Tire & Service in Fort Myers, as reported in the incident report.

Deputies responded to the business for a possible death investigation. Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as Richard Vallini, lying on the ground with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spoke with an employee who witnessed the incident. The employee said he and Vallini were filling large tires with air. He went inside the shop to continue working but returned shortly after to help with Vallini’s tire.

He told deputies the tire blew off the rim as Vallini was releasing some air pressure. The expanding tire also struck the witness in the leg.

The witness called for help while applying towels to Vallini’s head.