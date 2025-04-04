Authorities seek help locating missing New Smyrna Beach teen: Bryce Chevy Bagshaw

The Brief Sixteen-year-old Bryce Chevy Bagshaw went missing in New Smyrna Beach on March 9, 2025, and may be in the Edgewater area. Authorities are seeking help from the public to locate him and have opened an investigation. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers or directly to Detective Trzaska at 386-424-2000 option 3.



A Volusia County teenager has been missing for nearly a month and authorities are asking for your help in locating him.

Have you seen him?

What we know:

Bryce Chevy Bagshaw, 16, was last seen on Sunday, March 9, 2025, near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and N. Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach. Authorities believe he may now be in the nearby Edgewater area. Bryce is described as white, 5’10" tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Bryce Chevy Bagshaw

Bryce Chevy Bagshaw

A case has been opened by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Bryce disappeared or whether he left voluntarily. Law enforcement has not released any details about what he was wearing at the time, who he may have last spoken to, or if there are any known health concerns.

There are also no confirmed sightings since March 9, and investigators have not identified any potential leads publicly.

What you can do:

If you have information that could help us locate Bryce, please call the non-emergency line at 386-424-2000 option 3 or email Detective Trzaska at JTrzaska@cityofnsb.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: