Authorities investigating after toddler found in Winter Garden retention pond dies

An 18-month-old boy has died after being pulled from an Orange County retention pond. The child was located around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a pond near W. Cypress St. in Winter Garden.

Authorities said the toddler was under the supervision of a babysitter who is also a family member. An investigation revealed that the child was able to get out of the home through a sliding glass door that was ajar. It happened while the babysitter briefly stepped into the bathroom, police said. The child was then able to get to the pond from the backyard of the home through an unsecured gate, according to investigators. Winter Garden police officers arrived and started to perform CPR until the fire department was able to assist. The boy was taken to Advent Health where he died.

The Winter Garden Police Department has notified the Florida Department of Children and Families of the incident. It has yet to be determined if charges would be filed, a police spokesperson said.