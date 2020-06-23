Attack on 2 senior citizens inside their home leaves neighbors enraged

Two senior citizens were attacked inside their own home, authorities say, leaving a 68-year-old man dead and his wife injured.

Neighbors now wonder if their vehicle was stolen before turning up in a hit-and-run incident. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Meanwhile, residents of the neighborhood are outraged and scared because no arrests have been made.

"Everybody’s hiding. What happened last night, the people don’t like it. Everybody afraid," said Ramono Restrepo.

Deputies said they arrived at the home on Cascade Oaks Drive on Monday night, after a vehicle registered to the address was involved in the hit and run. Detectives did not release any other information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

For neighbors like Jesus Vencebi, its disturbing.

"They were very nice people. I know she was before she got really sick" she said. "She had to be bedridden pretty much because of her weight."

While investigators haven’t released the names of the victims, neighbors say they were a quiet couple that never caused any trouble. They say the husband sometimes got fed up with people driving over the speed limit in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

Ramono added, "This guy make no problem for nobody. Only when these guys coming in speeding, he called a couple of times the police, nobody listened."

Beatrice Ospena agreed, saying, "Everybody that live here like a family and that’s so hard. Last night this morning when we found out I said, 'Oh my God!'"

Neighbors say they are angry because no one from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released information about the attack upon two senior citizens.

"We need more information and we need the people cooperation one by one," Ramono said.

Deputies say the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the attack should call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).