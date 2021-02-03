As temperatures drop, forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an unofficial warning this week for possible "falling iguanas" due to Florida's cold snap.

"Well, it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida," NWS tweeted.

The NWS says residents should watch out on Wednesday night when temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says in Central Florida we'll see the coldest temperatures since early January, prompting another night of Freeze Warnings.

Because they're cold-blooded, iguana's bodies can stiffen up and fall out of trees, appearing to be dead. Once temperatures reach the 40s, they become immobile.

If you happen to come across one, don't touch them. Eventually, they'll warm back up and won't be happy to see you.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are an invasive species and are not native to the Sunshine State.

They have caused damage to infrastructure, including seawalls and sidewalks, according to agencies in charge of managing the hundreds of miles of canals that channel water throughout South Florida

