Arthur Pappy Kennedy Breakfast to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, Orange County will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

An annual prayer breakfast will be held but it will look different this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. People across the county will actually tune into the event, the Arthur Pappy Kennedy Breakfast, virtually.

The c has been a tradition in the Orange County community for three decades. It honors the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Orlando civil rights pioneer, Arthur Pappy Kennedy. He was the first African-American to serve on the city's council in 1972.

The event begins at 6 a.m. and will be available to watch throughout the day at http://www.ymcacf.org/.

After the breakfast, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will tour a new exhibit on racial injustice at the Holocaust Center. The exhibit, called 'Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change,' features photos taken after the death of George Floyd.

FOX 35 will speak with Mayor Demings about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 8 a.m. hour of Good Day Orlando.

