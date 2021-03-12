Arrest made in pursuit connected to Orlando homicide investigation

Authorities have identified the driver of an SUV that was stopped in Osceola County on Thursday that is tied to a homicide investigation in Orlando.

Elijah Wilson, 24, was pulled over on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Parkway at Poinciana Blvd. around noon on Thursday after a pursuit that spanned Orange and Osceola counties.

FOX 35 crews observed what appeared to be bullet holes in the side of the Ford Expedition.

"They were telling him to back up, walk back slowly. 'Keep your hands up! Drop down to your knees!''" explained Anthony Rosario who witnessed the traffic stop at U.S. 192 at Poinciana Boulevard. "They were able to apprehend him without any anything coming out of control."

Wilson was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges related only to the pursuit: fleeing and eluding, failure to obey a law enforcement officer's order to stop, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

The homicide investigation continues but no information has been released.

