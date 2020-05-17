Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that occurred in May 2019

A man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last May.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred on May 17, 2019 on Old 441 and CR-500A.

32-year-old Marcela Jr. Sauceda was reportedly arrested for leaving the scene of the crash.

MORE NEWS: Over 750 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida as the state death toll nears 2,000; health officials say

The crash took the life of 21-year-old Demossi Weaver.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando