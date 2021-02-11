Suspect in murder of Altamonte Springs man arrested in Indiana

article

An arrest has been made in the murder of a man, nearly eight weeks after his body was discovered inside a car at a parking lot of an Altamonte Springs Walmart.

Aaris Woodson is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Anthony Bradford.

Officers with the Altamonte Springs Police Department discovered Bradford deceased inside a car outside the Walmart at 200 State Road 434, around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Detectives said Bradford died from a fatal gunshot wound.

Bradford was last seen by a family member on Dec.18, 2020, and was reported missing by his father the following day.

Detectives said they determined through their investigation that Bradford had been in contact with Woodson just minutes prior to his death. They also cited evidence showing Woodson in the same area of the reported homicide.

Detectives located Woodson in Indiana where he was arrested and is currently being held at the Allen County Jail, awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441. Anonymous tips can also be phoned to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

