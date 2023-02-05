Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies
NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach.
The person was reportedly shot and injured after "advancing toward a deputy." The person was stabilized and transported for treatment of their injuries.
No other details have been released.
