Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies

By FOX 35 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. 

The person was reportedly shot and injured after "advancing toward a deputy." The person was stabilized and transported for treatment of their injuries. 

No other details have been released. 

