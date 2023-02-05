Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies

article

A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach.

The person was reportedly shot and injured after "advancing toward a deputy." The person was stabilized and transported for treatment of their injuries.

No other details have been released.

