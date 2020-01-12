Arizona man wins Walt Disney Marathon for second time

A winner has been crowned in the 2020 Walt Disney World Marathon.

Thousands of runners from across the country competed in the Walt Disney World Marathon this weekend. FOX 35 News reporter Matt Trezza was at the marathon on Sunday morning and saw Nick Hilton win the race.

Hilton is from Tucson, Arizona and has previously won a Walt Disney World Marathon. In fact, in 2018 after winning, he proposed to his girlfriend.

18,000 participants competed in the four-day Walt Disney World Marathon in 2020, including several professional athletes. For example, Olympic track legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NFL stars Warrick Dunn and Tiki Barber, and Paralympian and ESPN personality Victoria Arlen participated. There are several levels of events, including a 5K, 10K, half marathon, full marathon, runDisney Kids Races, runDisney Health, and Fitness Expo.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.