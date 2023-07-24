Arizona man accused of killing his father and dismembering his body following fight: PD

An Arizona man is in jail, according to authorities, for allegedly killing his father and then dismembering his father's body.

According to a statement posted on Casa Grande Police Department's Facebook page on July 24, firefighters were called to the area of 2nd Street and Brown Avenue during the early morning hours of July 24 for a structure fire. When crews arrived, they saw a man fleeing the property.

"Firefighters yelled for the subject to stop and return, but he continued to flee the area," read a portion of the Facebook post.

The fire, according to officials, was burning in a 55-gallon metal barrel. Portions of a human body were found inside the barrel.

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Chase, later called 911, where he said he disposed of a body by burning it, and ran away when firefighters arrived.

When officers arrived to detain Chase, Chase was holding a 57-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man at gunpoint at a home.

"[Chase] demanded keys to their vehicle before ultimately calling 911 to turn himself in. None of these victims were physically injured," read a portion of the statement.

According to investigators, Chase and his father were involved in a fight on July 22 at the father's home.

"This altercation led to [Chase] fatally shooting [his father] and then dismembering his body," read a portion of the statement released by police. "Further investigation has determined [Chase] was aided by his 56-year-old mother, Melissa Lynne Chase, in the concealment and cleanup of evidence."

Chase has been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Casa Grande Police officials said they have submitted the following charges for Chase to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review:

Murder

Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body

Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault

Burglary

Tampering with Evidence

As for Chase's mother, she was also booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Police officials said they have submitted charges of Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body, as well as Tampering with Evidence, to PCAO for review.

"Although arrests have been made, this remains an ongoing investigation and the exact cause of death of Thomas Chase will be determined by a medical examiner’s office," read a portion of Casa Grande Police's statement.

Where the incident happened