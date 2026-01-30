Deadly crash shuts down part of State Road 15 in DeLand

A man died Friday after his car crashed into a railroad crossing support pole in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 15 (Spring Garden Avenue) and Cranleigh Avenue.

According to an FHP report, a 43-year-old man in a Toyota Camry lost control of the car while driving on SR-15. The car left the road and hit a railroad crossing gate support pole.

The collision caused the car to rotate counter-clockwise, according to FHP.

The man died at the scene, FHP said.

The crash has shut down part of SR-15 in both directions, according to officials. Crews are working to clear the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

