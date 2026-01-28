51st Mount Dora Arts Festival takes place amid chilly weather this weekend with over 300 artists

The Brief The Mount Dora Arts Festival is set to take place this weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. Almost two-dozen artists have canceled due to the chilly weather, the festival's organizer said, but over 300 artists will showcase their work. Artist Magali Grove displayed her Peruvian wood-burning technique on gourds.



Artists and art aficionados braved the chilly weather in Mount Dora Wednesday afternoon to set up one-of-a-kind pieces at the city's annual arts festival.

Hundreds of people gather in the chilly weather for the Mount Dora Arts Festival.

What we know:

Despite almost two-dozen art vendors deciding not to attend the Mount Dora Arts Festival as temperatures dipped into the low 50s with six mile per hour winds, several artists showed off their crafts at the annual festival.

The festival will take place this weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. Temperatures are expected to drop even further into the 50s on Saturday before tumbling overnight as another cold front approaches. Winds will gust up to 35 mph with a 30-40% chance of scattered showers.

Artist Magali Grove, who said she's had a booth at the festival for over 20 years, showed her ornately painted gourds. She makes artwork from gourds she sculpts and decorates with a wood-burning technique. '

"It's a Peruvian art form that I'm taking to the next level," she said.

The technique was passed on through generations as Grove learned from her mom and grandmother, she said.

Grove has plans to fill buckets with water to hold down her tent.

When is the Mount Dora Art Festival?

The 51st Mount Dora Arts Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1.

Located on the historic streets of Downtown Mount Dora, the event hosts 300 artists showcasing work ranging from pottery to paintings to sculptures.

The event – which is free to attend – runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Mount Dora's website.