'Are you missing a pig?': Florida police search for owner after pig found strolling the streets

By Aurielle Eady
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are looking for the owner of a pig found strolling the streets of South Florida.

In a social media post Monday, the Hollywood Police Department said its officers found a pig near 700 Tyler Street in Hollywood, sharing two pictures of the black-and-white pig. 

The pig owner will need to retrieve its pet from the South Florida wildlife center in Fort Lauderdale where officers took the pig.