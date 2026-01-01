Apopka police search for missing 76-year-old man

The Brief Apopka police are searching for 76-year-old Carlos Zigrovic. Zigrovic was last seen in the area of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on New Year's Eve. Anyone with information is asked to call the Apopka Police Department.



Apopka police are asking for the public's help locating a 76-year-old man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.

Carlos Zigrovic was last seen in the area of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Zigrovic left his vehicle in the parking lot off Lust Road and started walking, police said.

Carlos Zigrovic, 76, who was reported missing from Apopka. (Courtesy: Apopka Police Department)

He was last seen wearing long, light-colored pants and a blue long-sleeve shirt. Zigrovic is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Police said he has gray hair and blue eyes. Zigrovic also wears glasses.

Police said Zigrovic may still be in the area of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive.

Anyone with information about Zigrovic is asked to call 911 or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.