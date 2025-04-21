Apopka man arrested in cold case, unsolved for 33 years, police credit DNA advancements

The Brief St. Cloud police have arrested 72-year-old Gene Stuller in connection to the 1991 murder of Julia Sue Wilbanks, solving a cold case that remained unsolved for 33 years. DNA advancements led investigators to identify Stuller as a suspect earlier this year.



A 33-year-old cold case has been solved with the arrest of a 72-year-old Apopka man in connection to the 1991 murder of Julia Sue Wilbanks, authorities announced Monday.

Arrested 33 years later

What we know:

Gene Stuller was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and disturbing a dead body or clothing/article nearby, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Wilbanks, 27, was found dead on Sept. 23, 1991, off Neptune Road, about a half-mile west of what is now Old Canoe Creek Road. Despite an extensive investigation at the time—including interviews, evidence collection, and DNA testing—no suspect had been identified.

DNA technology advancements

Advancements in DNA technology led investigators to submit evidence from the crime scene to national and public databases. In March, Stuller was identified as a suspect through those tests, leading to his arrest.

"The St. Cloud Police Department is committed to seeking justice for Ms. Wilbanks and her family, as well as other unsolved cases," said Chief Douglas Goerke. "As science becomes more advanced, it gives us opportunity to solve cases that couldn't be solved in the past."

Stuller remains in custody as the investigation continues.

