Apopka firefighter suffers 'significant work-related injury' Thursday, taken to hospital

article

A firefighter with the Apopka Fire Department suffered a "significant work-related injury" Thursday morning and was transported to the hospital, the fire department said in a news release.

The department said the firefighter was listed in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, though specific details about what happened, how the firefighter was hurt, or the severity of the injuries was not immediately released. The department referred to the incident as an "accident" and said the cause was under investigation.

FOX 35 has reached out to the fire department for more information.