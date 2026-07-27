Apopka commission to vote on proposed property tax increase

The Brief Apopka commissioners will vote on a proposed 5.1-mill property tax rate to help close a budget deficit. The increase would generate about $11 million and raise the average property owner's tax bill by about $187 a year. The vote sets the maximum tax rate, though commissioners can lower it before the final budget hearing in September.



Apopka city commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed property tax rate that could increase homeowners' tax bills as the city works to close a budget shortfall.

The proposal would set the city's tentative millage rate at 5.1 mills, a roughly 22% increase that officials say would generate about $11 million in additional property tax revenue.

Local perspective:

For the average property owner, the increase would amount to about $187 annually.

The vote comes ahead of the state's Truth in Millage (TRIM) deadline, which requires local governments to submit a proposed tax rate to the Orange County Property Appraiser. The tentative rate establishes the maximum tax rate the city can adopt for the upcoming budget, though commissioners may lower it before the final budget hearing on Sept. 3.

Earlier this month, Apopka Commissioner Nadia Anderson cast the lone vote against the proposed increase, arguing residents should not shoulder higher taxes while facing rising living costs.

The discussion also comes as Florida leaders continue debating proposals to reduce or eliminate property taxes statewide. City officials have warned that property tax revenue helps fund essential services such as police, fire protection and infrastructure, and eliminating the revenue source could require significant budget cuts or higher local fees.

If approved on Monday, the proposed rate would serve as the ceiling for the city's budget process and cannot be increased before final adoption.