Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza, CKO Kickboxing team up to feed hospital worker

Some healthcare workers on the frontline received a little extra energy from a local restaurant.

Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza is teaming up with CKO Kickboxing to deliver free pizzas to hospitals. So far, 60 pizzas have been given to healthcare workers at hospitals like Advent Health in Winter Park and Orlando Health in Dr. Phillips.

Brittany Rothenburg, Manager of Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza says, "It’s extremely important to me. I have a soft spot for first responders and healthcare professionals in this time of need. So it’s very important to me and my company for sure."

Both businesses are splitting the costs for pizza and delivery. On Friday, they plan to deliver to the Cancer Center in Dr. Phillips.