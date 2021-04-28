Anthony Alvarez Video: Footage of Chicago police fatally shooting 22-year-old released

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Some of the content in this story depicts incidents that are graphic in nature, which some viewers may find disturbing.

CHICAGO - Videos of Chicago police fatally shooting 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez last month in Portage Park were released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and the Chicago Police Department on Wednesday.

Body-cam video shows police chase Alvarez down an alley before shooting him several times in the front yard of a home on the 5200 block of West Eddy Street in the early-morning hours of March 31.

A Chicago police officer yells "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before firing five shots from close range, according to the police bodycam video released by COPA, which investigates police shootings.

While lying on the ground, Alvarez asks police, "Why did you shoot me?"

Advertisement

"You had a gun," said the officer, who then tells his partner to place handcuffs on Alvarez.

"No, I’m going to render aid," his partner says before applying a tourniquet and administering chest compressions.

RELATED MATERIALS:

CPD ORIGINAL CASE INCIDENT REPORT (PDF)

CPD TACTICAL RESPONSE REPORT (PDF)

A gun appears to be visible in Alvarez’s right hand in the footage captured by the body camera of the officer who pulled the trigger. A camera mounted to the home feet from where Alvarez collapsed also appears to show a gun fall from his hand as he fell to the pavement.

The video doesn’t show Alvarez pointing a gun at the officers in pursuit.

He was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Autopsy results found Alvarez died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police have not said what sparked the initial foot chase. After the shooting, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern shared a photo of the gun allegedly recovered from Alvarez.

After the shooting, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern shared a photo of the gun allegedly recovered from Alvarez.

The officers involved in the shooting of Alvarez were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

On Tuesday night, the family of Alvarez viewed footage of the shooting at COPA Headquarters showing his fatal shooting, along with the foot chase that led up to it.

After viewing the video, family members say they have more questions than answers.

"I want more answers," said Alvarez's mother, Veronica, through a translator. "The videos I saw do not explain what I saw in the morgue. I want justice for Anthony. I want to know why they were running after him."

Family attorney Todd Pugh called for a fair and balanced investigation by COPA.

"It was incredibly difficult. It was an absolutely chilling scene," Pugh said. "It has really left us with more questions than answers. But I know what I saw. And I saw Chicago Police officers shoot their son as he ran away from them."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Alvarez family released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for peace in the aftermath of the video's release.

"Both parties are acutely aware of the range of emotions that will accompany the release of these materials, and we collectively issue this statement and ask that those who wish to express themselves do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and the residents of Chicago," the statement read.

The shooting happened about two days after an officer shot and killed 13-year old Adam Toledo on March 29 in Little Village. Toledo’s killing, which also occurred during a foot chase, prompted Lightfoot to direct the police department to draft a new foot pursuit policy.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.