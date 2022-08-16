Months before her death, Anne Heche revealed which actresses should portray her in a biopic

Just months before her death following a fiery Mar Vista car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a biopic about her life.

During an appearance on an episode of the podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope," Heche told David Yontef she had two top choices - Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. Yontef shared the clip on Aug. 16.

Heche said the two women "share a personality ability to face the world the in a way that I would want portrayed."

Heche compared Cyrus' career as similar to hers, saying they both started in the industry at a young age. She went on to call Cyrus a "f--king great actress," noting "her ability to get out on stage and sing acapella.."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Heche credited Bell for helping her get nominated for her second Emmy after they shared the screen in the 2004 movie "Gracie's Choice."

"She and I played mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago," Anne said. "And Kristen, again, felt like a reflection to me. Her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing, and humor. I see myself a lot in her."

After fighting through the injuries that she sustained in the crash, Heche was pulled off life support on Sunday. Heche was declared brain dead on Thursday, but was kept on life support while doctors sought out recipients for her organs. In addition to suffering burn injuries, authorities said she sustained an anoxic brain injury – in which there was a lack of oxygen to her brain.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her family and friends said in a statement to Variety. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."



