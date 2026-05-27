Anna Kepner update: Teen charged with killing stepsister on cruise could be detained until trial

The Brief A hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Timothy Hudson, the teen charged in the death of his stepsister on a Carnival cruise ship. Hudson is accused of killing and sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner in November of last year. A federal judge is expected to decide whether Hudson remains free or is detained while he awaits trial.



A Florida teen charged in the death of his stepsister on a Carnival cruise ship could be detained as he awaits trial.

Timothy Hudson, 16, is accused of killing and sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner in November of last year while on a cruise.

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Initially, Hudson was arrested and charged as a juvenile and released into the care of his uncle with electronic GPS monitoring. Since the case was transferred to adult court, prosecutors have requested that Hudson be held in custody until trial.

A federal judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether Hudson will remain free or be detained until trial during a hearing in Miami.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Read more: Anna Kepner update: September jury trial date for stepbrother accused of killing teen girl

How did Anna Kepner die?

The backstory:

Anna Kepner,18, died on a Carnival Horizon cruise on Nov. 7. The FBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

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Kepner died on Nov. 7 while on the Carnival Horizon ship, according to court records.

Her body was found under a bed in a cabin she shared with Hudson and another sibling.

A medical examiner determined that Kepner died from asphyxiation, according to court documents.

Kepner was a cheerleader at Temple Christian School in Titusville. She was months away from graduating before her death.