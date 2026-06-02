I-4 eastbound crash: 3 lanes blocked in Orange County near Beachline Expressway, FHP reports

The Brief A three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 4 in Orange County has blocked the three left lanes just before mile marker 72 and State Road 528. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene investigating the collision, which occurred shortly before 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported.



Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 eastbound following a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County this afternoon.

State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are responding to the incident, saying preliminary information shows three vehicles were involved.

Where is the crash?

What we know:

The crash occurred in Orange County on I-4 east – before mile marker 72 and Florida-528.

As of 3:15 p.m., authorities reported the three left lanes were blocked, causing traffic delays.

No injuries are reported at this time.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation.