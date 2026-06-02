I-4 eastbound crash: 3 lanes blocked in Orange County near Beachline Expressway, FHP reports
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 eastbound following a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County this afternoon.
State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are responding to the incident, saying preliminary information shows three vehicles were involved.
Where is the crash?
What we know:
The crash occurred in Orange County on I-4 east – before mile marker 72 and Florida-528.
As of 3:15 p.m., authorities reported the three left lanes were blocked, causing traffic delays.
No injuries are reported at this time.
What's next:
This crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol.