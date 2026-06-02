2 Seminole County teens arrested for shooting Orbeez beads at strangers: Officials

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The Brief Two Seminole County teenagers are facing charges for allegedly driving around Seminole County and shooting gel beads at random people. The 16-year-old and 18-year-old have both been charged with one count of battery, records show.



Two Florida teenagers – aged 16 and 18 – allegedly drove through Seminole County and fired gel beads at random people, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Winter Springs Police Department. Both teens have been arrested and are now facing potential criminal charges.

The backstory:

The first report came in on May 18, where a woman and her husband were walking along Red Bug Lake Road, near Dovera Drive in Seminole County, when she was reportedly shot in the back and arm. She told detectives that she spotted a green vehicle driving away and saw someone in the vehicle appear to be laughing, according to the law enforcement report.

Two days later, on May 20, a woman said she was walking on the sidewalk along State Road 434 in Winter Springs, between Bennett and Charles streets, when she felt a "sharp back in the back of her neck." She told police that she believed she may have been hit three times.

According to the report, Seminole County detectives tracked a potential suspect vehicle to Winter Springs High School. Detectives made a traffic stop at the end of the school day, talked with the 16-year-old driver, and found an Orbeez X Shot Gel Blaster 700 and "several projectiles," according to the law enforcement report.

Detectives later talked with 18-year-old Bryant Otero Villeges, who also had an Orbeez X Shot Gel Blaster 700 in his room.

Bryant Otero Villeges. Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Winter Springs Police Department

According to the reports, both teenagers admitted to firing their gel blasters at random people on both dates. Both were charged with battery and turned themselves into the Winter Springs Police Department on May 27, which also happened to be the last day of the school year for Seminole County schools. The 16-year-old was booked into the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center. Villeges was booked into the Seminole County Jail.