Animatronic goose malfunctions at Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain ride

An animatronic goose on Disney’s Splash Mountain was caught malfunctioning on Monday at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Footage from MagicalNewsLIVE shows the usually cheerful and upright goose sprawled out on its back on the boat that he fishes from.

According to another tweet the goose had been experiencing technical difficulties over the weekend, before eventually keeling over.

WDW News Today said that these issues were apparently spotted over the weekend too.

This is not the first time that the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World has experienced issues either. In August, a ride vehicle became submerged underwater while guests were on board.

Storyful contributed to this report.