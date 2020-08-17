Animal shelter needs help with adoptions after receiving 40 cats from hoarding situation at Orlando home

article

Orange County Animal Services says that they need help with adoptions after they received 40 cats from a single Orlando residence that was hoarding them.

They said that Animal Services were first contacted about the situation by a concerned citizen who requested a welfare check for the animals. The homeowner was said to have been initially hesitant to work with Animal Services out of concern that intervention may lead to negative outcomes for the cats or the home, which was in disrepair.

After weeks of building a rapport with the homeowner, Animal Services said that they were allowed to peacefully collect the cats over multiple trips. No citations were issued and the case was turned over the Orange County Sheriff's Office for review.

“At the root of animal hoarding situations is often a kind-hearted, but misguided person who started out with a desire to help animals, but becomes overwhelmed over time, with the conditions around them deteriorating day by day,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “When we intervene we find the pet owners are often scared of working with us for fear that the animals will be humanely euthanized, but we take every effort to ensure we can find live release placement.”

Photo by the Orange County Animal Services

A majority of the cats collected are said to be Siamese, heave fearful temperaments, and mild health issues like eye infections.

15 of the 40 cats collected from the residence are reportedly in foster care. Four have already been adopted, three are in the care of a rescue group, and one was humanely euthanized due to medical concerns.

The remaining 17 are in the care of Animal Services. Nine of those are ready for adoption while the other eight are in the shelter's "special needs" room, being treated for mild medical conditions and learning how to socialize. Experienced cat owners or rescue groups can adopt those with special needs.

Photo by the Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services says they are currently offering in-person adoptions via appointment or virtual adoptions, where you can meet the camera on FaceTime.

More information can be found on the Animal Services' website.

